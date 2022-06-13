Lois M. Ruff | Obituary

Lois M. Ruff (nee Storck), 75, of Waterloo, died June 12, 2022, in Pine Bluff, Ark. She was born Nov. 3, 1946, in St. Louis.

Lois was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and loved to travel, with a special fondness for cruises. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children Christine (Jeff) Felts and Kevin (Tara) Ruff; granddaughters Adalynn Felts and Alexis Ruff; sisters-in-law Gladys Ruff and Shirley Ruff; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband James A. Ruff; and her parents Elmer H. and Martha H. (nee Ewald) Storck.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service June 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church; American Stroke Association; or the Humane Society of Monroe County.