Harold W. Yochum Jr. | Obituary

Harold W. Yochum Jr., 81, of Waterloo, died May 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Jan. 12, 1941, in St. Louis, son of the late Harold W. and Elizabeth (nee Kilpatrick) Yochum Sr. He was married to the late Rose (nee Vanata) Yochum. They were married Jan. 19, 1962, in Newport News, Va. She had passed away Aug. 18, 2011.

Harold had served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was retired from Ecolab, St. Louis. In his younger years he enjoyed playing tennis and boating, and later in life golfing and playing pinochle.

Surviving are his children Stephen G. Yochum of Columbia, Lisa D. (Craig) Bower of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mark A. (Kelly) Yochum of Columbia and Gregory (Andrea) Yochum of Columbia; grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Alyssa, Alex, Austin, Daniel, Christian, Mark, Mackenzie, Conner, Caleb, Corey, Hunter and Cole; sister Judith Ross of St. Louis; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Adriana Yochum and daughter-in-law Christina Marie Yochum.

Visitation was June 2 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Stovall officiating.

Interment with full military honors was held in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.