Harold E. Bayer | Obituary

Harold Eugene Bayer, 99, of Columbia, died June 15, 2022, at Cedarhurst – Waterloo. He was born May 2, 1923, in Percy.

Harold was retired from Monsanto Corp., where he worked as a machinist. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, and had served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of WWII. Harold was a member of the American Legion Post #1145 in Percy and South County YMCA. Harold enjoyed traveling with the Monsanto Retiree Club, bowling with the Monsanto bowling team, and meeting with friends for coffee at McDonald’s and Hardees. He loved riding his bicycle every morning and enjoyed going square dancing and line dancing with his wife.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Wandalene (Wanda) Bayer of Columbia; daughter Trudy Saufnauer of Wright City, Mo.; son Michael Bayer of Waterloo; son Craig (Donna) Bayer of Columbia; son Bruce Bayer of Collinsville; grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher (Amanda), Nicholas (Chelsey), Eric (Allison), Melinda (Robby), Melissa (Evan), Alyssa, Charisma (Dan), Jason (Katie) and Becky (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Zeke, Zoey, Zander, Carter, Conway, Magnolia, Raymond, Margaret, Eli, Ellowen, Emmelyn, Oliver, Caitlyn, Carissa, Cadence, Allie and Luke; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry James Bayer, Sr.; mother Amelia (nee Boswell) Bayer; grandson Teagus Saufnauer; brothers, Henry Bayer Jr., Hubert Bayer and Edward Bayer; sisters Lucille Bill, Doris Bayer and Henrietta Bayer; and son-in-law Bob Saufnauer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. June 23 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. June 24, at the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Songs4Soldiers, Columbia.