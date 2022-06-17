Dorothy M. Heine | Obituary

Dorothy Mae Heine (nee Gash), 88, of Columbia, born Feb. 12, 1934, in St. Louis, died June 15, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was retired from St. Anthony’s Hospital where she worked in the admitting office. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia; and liked to crochet and work word puzzles. She loved her pets and having her husband waiting on her. Most of all just spending time with family.

Surviving are her children William (Kathie) Heine of St. Louis, Kathy (Larry) Westhouse of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Mark (Karla) Heine of Columbia and Dave (Angela) Heine of Waterloo; grandchildren, Lt. Julian (Abagail) Heine, Ryan (Blyss Russell) Heine, David Westhouse, Samatha (Zach) Gaeng, Elise Heine, Jake (Claire Hausmann) Heine, Abigail Heine, Lauren (Derek) Hoffmann and Jonathon Westhouse; and. great-grandchildren, Robin, Ember, Ivy, Grace, Gabe, Ethan and Quintin. Dorothy was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband William G. Heine; parents George and Ethel Stewart, Gash; brothers Ralph, Glen and Bill Gash; and sisters Hazel Helton, Virginia Preston and Louise Greenberg.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 21 and 8-:30 a.m. June 22 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. June 22 at 8:45 a.m. for a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with her husband William.

Memorials may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.