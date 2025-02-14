Ray W. Thiele | Obituary

Ray William Thiele, 94, of Waterloo, was called out of this earthly life into His heavenly presence on Feb. 9, 2025.

Ray was the third of four children born to Marie (nee Schwing) and William Thiele in Valmeyer on Oct. 17, 1930.

He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1948.

Ray proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years during the Korean war.

Ray married Norma (nee Easter) in Bonne Terre, MO on May 24, 1952. Ray and Norma celebrated 61 years of marriage. They have three children: Kathleen (Joe) Horvath of Defiance, Mo., Kimberly (Jim) Hesterberg of Waterloo and Scott (Sandra) Thiele of Durant, Iowa; five grandchildren: Collin (Rita) Hesse of Fenton, Mo., Robyn Mohrmann of Columbia, Erin (Tim) Buckley of Waterloo, Justin Hesterberg of Dravosburg, Pa., and Lindsay Butler of Columbia, Mo.; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ray and Norma were church planters and lifelong members of the Church of Christ in Fenton, Mo., where he often led the singing among other duties. Later in life he enjoyed attending the United Church of Christ in Maeystown and HOPE Christian Church in Columbia.

Ray and Gladys (nee Hoffmann) Wittenauer were married on Sept. 14, 2013 (11 years). Ray is a step-father to Mary Lea (Jeffrey) VanRider of Wildwood, Fla., Rosalie (Garry) Heizer, Shirley (Mark) Vogt and David (Reneta) Wittenauer of Red Bud, Terry Wittenauer of Belleville and James (Patricia) Wittenauer of Pinckneyville.

Ray’s passions were speaking with others, fishing, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles.

He also enjoyed volunteer work throughout his life. His absence will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Gladys, brother Lee Kinney (Alicia) of Calif., children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by Norma; his parents William H. and Marie (nee Kinney) Thiele; sisters Dorothy Brandt and Marguerite Ann Brandt; three nieces and a nephew.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 20, 2025 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 21 at HOPE Christian Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation Feb. 21 at the church with Pastor Darrell Jones and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes Association; or American Heart Association.