Harvey C. Ries | Obituary

Harvey C. Ries, 95, of Columbia, died Feb. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Columbia.

Harvey was a master gardener, member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, 4-H leader, Ag Superintendent at Monroe County Fair at the Monroe County Fair, and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as an accountant engineer.

He is survived by his children Diana Hamilton, Dean Ries, Donald (Debbie K.) Ries, Debbie M. (Rich) Koch and Duane’s significant other Ellen Gates; grandchildren Sondra Hampton, Jeremy (Katie) Ries, Nathaniel (Helena) Hamilton, Kimberly (David) Grimes, Amber (John) Quade, Amanda (friend Rodney) Koch, Timothy (Raphielle) Ries, John Ries, Shawn Koch, Mark (Amie) Ries and Ben Gates; great-grandchildren Steven Hampton, Emrick Hamilton, Joshua Hamilton, Emma Quade, Alex Quade, Jacob Ries, James Ries, Abigil Ries, Jaxson Ries, Charlotte Ries, Ben Kent, Lily Grimes, David Grimes Jr., Lily Hency, Logan Grimes, Ava Ries, Cairo Ries, Danyka Lonsberry, Paisley Koch, Claire Koch, Gracie Koch, Korben Koch, Karsten Koch, Kollett Koch and Lola Gates; sister Loretta Vogt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marion Ries (nee Gummersheimer); son Duane “Harv” Ries; daughter-in-law Sharon Ries; son-in-law Steven Hamilton; and parents Edwin George and Frieda Marie (nee Gummersheimer) Ries; brothers Harold Ries and Marvin Ries; and sister Lucille Lang.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. March 2 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church.

At Harvey’s request his body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Fair; St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia; or donor’s choice.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.