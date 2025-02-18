James E. Sellers | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 18, 2025

James Earl “Jim the Woodman” Sellers, 88, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Goodland, Mo.

Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by his fiance of 23 years Carla Johnson; children Michael (Elizabeth) Sellers, Danny (Teresa) Sellers, Judy (Perry) Thielemann, and Julie (Jeffrey) Walla; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son James Ray Sellers; former wife and mother of his children Erma Sellers; grandson Jeffery Lively; his parents James Nathan and Gracie Gladeen Sellers; brothers Fred and Gary Sellers; and sister Ula Meyers.

A celebration of life and graveside services at Waterloo Cemetery will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

Republic-Times

