Frank A. Lehr | Obituary

Frank A. Lehr, 80, of Red Bud, died at his residence on Feb. 17, 2025.

He was born to the late George and Sophia (nee Stepping) Lehr on May 13, 1944, in Columbia.

Frank had worked at Lohrberg Lumber Company in Hecker for many years and then went to work at Spartan Light Metal in Sparta until his retirement. He had also been a farmer on his family farm.

Frank was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed going to auctions.

He is survived by several relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Edward, William, and Henry Lehr.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia

Memorials may be made to :Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery Fund; or the Alzheimer’s Association.