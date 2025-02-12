Gloria H. Haudrich | Obituary

Gloria Jane Haudrich (nee Deerhake), 79, of Waterloo, formerly of Millstadt, born June 27, 1945, in East St. Louis, died Feb. 12, 2025 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis.

Gloria was a retired customer service representative for Walmart. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Waterloo.

Surviving are her daughter Michelle (Jeff) Huff of New Athens; son Michael V. (Christy) Haudrich of Smithton; sisters-in-law, Carol “Tootsie” Bievenue, and Charlotte Gutjahr; grandchildren Michael Dooley, Abby (Matt) McGuire, Jacob M. Haudrich and Bailey J.Haudrich (Shane Fritz); and great-grandchildren Olivia McGuire and Liam McGuire.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Haudrich; parents Vincent H. and Hilda G. (nee Modglin) Deerhake.

Funeral procession will leave at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 21 from Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, an 11:15 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Belleville Area Humane Society.