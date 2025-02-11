Elilzabeth ‘Betty’ J. Rockford | Obituary

Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Rockford, 84, of Red Bud, died Feb. 10, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth “Weedie” (nee Happel) Braun on June 25, 1940, in Red Bud. After her father passed away, Betty welcomed her stepfather, Karl Schmidt, into her life.

Betty met Robert “Bob” Rockford in the fall of 1958 at Illinois Wesleyan University, where they were both music majors. They married on Aug. 20, 1960, at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud. They shared over 65 years of love, laughter, commitment, and friendship.

Betty was a dedicated church organist for over 50 years. She played for St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud, St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Evansville and numerous other churches in the area as a substitute organist. She was also active in the St. Paul United Church of Christ Harp Ensemble, Orchestra, Chancel Choir, and Bell Choir and played the saxophone in the Waterloo and Red Bud municipal bands.

Betty taught music at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Red Bud, gave private piano lessons to hundreds of students, held piano recitals at the area churches and community centers and helped her students to achieve countless music contest awards and, in some cases, even careers as musicians. Her musical contributions brought joy and comfort to all who heard her play and inspired her students and other musicians to “practice, practice, practice” so that they could make it to Carnegie Hall, like she did, one day.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Betty enjoyed growing roses and being active in the Red Hat Society and Red Bud Bowling Leagues. She loved spending time with her family, especially on trips and adventures near and far – to Branson, many beaches, Europe and her favorite, Alaskan cruises. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her loved ones, creating memories and sharing experiences that will be cherished forever.

Betty’s kindness, warmth, and musical gifts will be greatly missed and remembered forever by her family, friends and the community she served with such dedication. She leaves a legacy of love, faith, fun and a well-lived life.

Betty will be deeply missed, but her memory and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew her through the music that she shared and the love that she gave.

Betty is survived by her husband and best friend, Bob; her children whom she was immensely proud of, Jeff (Barbara) Rockford, Becky (Dan) Ramlose and Jenny (Tim) Stellhorn; grandchildren Alex (Tiffany) Rockford, Andrew Rockford (Yolanda Barron), Katie (Jack) McMorrow, Torie (Rob) Caito, Brenden (Taylor) Stellhorn and Megan Stellhorn (Parker Van Dorn), and great-grandchildren Juliette, Scarlet and Violet Rockford, Oliver and Stetson Rockford and Greyson and Brayden Caito, each of whom she treasured.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery in Red Bud.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on March 8, 2025, at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: the Waterloo Municipal Band; or a charitable organization of your choice.