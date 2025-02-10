Heather McMahan Fred | Obituary

Heather McMahan Fred, 47, of Lonedell, Mo., died Jan. 14, 2025, at Evelyn’s House (Hospice), Creve Coeur, Mo. Heather was born Nov. 5, 1977, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was the youngest of two children of Janet Lynn and Michael Paul McMahan.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Heather was united in marriage with her prince, David Allen Fred, at her parents’ home in Vienna.

Heather graduated from Waterloo High School in 1996, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2006 and L-Ecole Culinaire, St. Louis, in 2009. She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraqi Freedom era and was honorably discharged in 2004. In 2014 Heather earned her Class A CDL and became an over-the-truck driver running in a team operation with her husband, David, for the next eight years.

Heather is survived by her husband; parents; brother Philip (Christy); stepdaughter Jessica (Brian) LeCroy; and a niece and nephews.

Celebrations of the life of Heather will be held in Lonedell, Mo., and Waterloo at later dates.

Burial will be with military honors, also at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Barnes-Jewish Foundation/Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis.