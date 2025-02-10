Officer Jason P. Roscow | Obituary

Officer Jason P. Roscow, 46, of North Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Prairie du Rocher, lost his life in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was a dedicated police officer and a member of the North Las Vegas Police Department for the past 17 years.

Jason was born to Ervin and Ann (nee Aubuchon) Roscow on Oct. 23, 1978, in Belleville. He grew up in Prairie du Rocher and was commonly known by friends and family as “Peco.” Jason had a spirit of service at a young age, shown by volunteering as a fireman for the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department.

Following graduation from Red Bud High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. As part of the security police, he was stationed worldwide, including in South Korea, Iraq and Kuwait. Keeping ties to his hometown, he was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6632 in Red Bud and American Legion Post 622 in Prairie du Rocher.

Jason was a loving and devoted father to his two sons: Graysen (his mother, Rebecca Palmer) and Andrew (his mother, Stephanie Cafiero). He was beloved by his family, including his parents Ervin and Ann Roscow; sisters Bridget (Donnie) Rider and Amy (Johnny) Owen; brother Michael (Jennifer) Roscow; nephews Chris (Cortney) Hanger, Zachery (Rachel) Rieke, Dylan Roscow and Samuel Roscow; and nieces Jessica (Tony) DuFrenne and Jennifer Schreder; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. His many friends, co-workers and neighbors will also miss his presence in their lives. He was known as a “protector” and “friend to all.”

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Thelma Roscow and Oliver and Dorothy Aubuchon and his aunt Roseanne Mollet.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.

A military walk-through will take at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and a First Responders

walk-through will take place Feb. 16 at 5:45 p.m. at the church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church following visitation Feb. 17 with Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairie du Rocher

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jason’s memory to family choice.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.