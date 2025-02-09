Edward C. Luttman | Obituary

Edward Clay Luttman, 87, of Red Bud, died Feb. 5, 2025 at Mercy Hospital Washington, Washington, Mo. He was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Burksville, to the late Clay Luttman, Sr. and Hilda Hesterberg Luttman.

Edward grew up in the Waterloo area, graduating from Waterloo High School in 1955. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy. He was very proud of his time that he served but there were bigger and better things awaiting him.

He married the love of his life, Pearl, on Aug. 11, 1956. He and Pearl loved traveling when they were able to, especially the winter trips to Florida later in life. They started a family which continues to grow to this day. Edward was a very dedicated family man and a very hard worker. He spent almost 45 years as a plumber which provided for his family. When he wasn’t working or traveling, he could be found fishing, playing cards with his friends or tending to his garden.

Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Pearl Luttman; children Mark (Wendy) Luttman, Bruce (Sharon) Luttman, Nancy Horrell, Douglas (Susan) Luttman and Chris (Kathleen) Luttman; grandchildren Brandon (Alexandra) Luttman, Amanda (Matt) Lucash, Megan (Scott Liefer) Laurent, Taylor (Reed) Juengling, Katie Doerge, Leslie Luttman, Summer Luttman, Connor Luttman and Carson Luttman; great-grandchildren Aaron Luttman, Owen Luttman, Amelia Luttman, August Luttman, Ruby Lucash, Leif Lucash, Mackenzie Laurent and Madison Laurent; sister Mildred Liefer; sister-in-law Dorothy Aitken; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Clay Luttman Jr. and son-in-law Rick Horrell.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Brian Nowak officiating.

Interment will immediately follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John Lutheran School, Red Bud.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.