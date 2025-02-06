Maxine M. Thaggard | Obituary

Maxine M. Thaggard, (nee Milam), 86, formerly of Batesville, Miss., and currently residing in Waterloo since 2012, died Feb. 5, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born March 27, 1938, in Batesville, Miss. She married James Franklin “Frank” Thaggard on Dec. 14, 1969, and they shared 26 beautiful years together.

She lived a beautiful and intentional life. Her church life was central to her being. From Curtis Union Baptist Church in Curtis Station, Miss., to her current home at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Maxine was a devoted and faithful part of her church.

She also spent 15 years working with Reach to Recovery and was a dedicated teacher for 30 years in Mississippi for which she received numerous awards and recognitions.

Above all else, her biggest and most meaningful accomplishments were her faith in Jesus Christ and her family and friends.

Maxine is survived by her son and daughter in law, Paul and Kim Thaggard, grandchildren Lindsey (Jim) Faulkner, Mallory Bolen, Madison (Caleb) Straub, Noah (Emma) Thaggard and Olivia (Paul) Town; great-grandchildren Ryan, Rylee & Rhett Faulkner, Layton and Weston Bolen, Charlyn and Molly Jo Straub, Tate Thaggard and two more on the way; brother-in-law Tom Thaggard; nieces Barbara Creasy and Beverly Wiener; and many, many beloved friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband James F. “Frank” Thaggard; parents Ernest and Ella Milam; brother and sister-in-law Alton and Maxine Milam; and brothers and sisters-in-law Howard Thaggard, Rusty Thaggard, George “Goat” Thaggard, Winna and Fred Davis and Mary Thaggard.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Daryl Skaer and Mat Whitaker officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church in Waterloo; or Reach to Recovery.