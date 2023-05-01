Ray E. Champion | Obituary

Ray E. Champion, 65, of Columbia, born Feb. 15, 1958 in, East St. Louis, died April 28, 2023, at Mercy South Hospital St. Louis.

Surviving are his wife Sue Champion (nee Powell), children Brian (Raul Gonzalez) Champion of Arlington Heights and Michelle (Roscoe) Magnuson of Columbia and grandchildren Alex and Ashlynn. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loman and Jo Ann (nee Fligor) Champion, brother, Lloyd Champion and sister Joyce Jenks.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. May 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery. Dupo.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Braun Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.