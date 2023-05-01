Joseph Paulette | Obituary

Joseph Paulette, 86, of Sainte Genevieve, Mo., formerly of Bellaire, Ohio, died April 27, 2023 at Ste. Genevieve Coounty Memorial Hospital in Sainte Genevieve.

He was born Dec. 12, 1936 in Mingo Junction, Ohio. He was married to Nancy (nee DeNoon) Paulette on Dec. 4, 1982

He was a member of Eagles in Bellaire, Ohio, Elks Club in Martins Ferry, Ohio, IAC in Bellaireand Sons of Italy in Bellare.

Joseph was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching and playing baseball. His favorite teams were the Boston Celtics, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Paulette of Sainte Genevieve, Mo.; sons Daniel DeNoon of Sainte Genevieve, John Kenneth Patterson of Belmont, Ohio, Mark (Vicki) Patterson of Bellvedire; Daughters, Loretta Patterson of Sainte Genevieve, Nancy Ruth Collins of Palm Coast, Fla., and Esther (Jesse) Nichols of Mt. Morris; brother John (Sharon) Paulette of Hollywood, la..; sister Nancy (Dick) Piper of Bellaire, Ohio; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother James Paulette, father John Paulette and mother Ann (nee DiLoretta) Paulette.

No services will be held

Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be left at baslerfuneralhome.com.