Bruce J. ‘Bubba’ Grau | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 1, 2023

Bruce Joseph “Bubba” Grau, 66, of Belleville, born July 29, 1956, in San Antonio died April 27, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Bruce “Bubba” was a crane operator for Army Corps of Engineers. He was a veteran that served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels with his grandkids. 

Surviving are his wife Allana Hash-Grau of Belleville; children Jason Grau of St. Louis, Chris (CJ) Grau of Jupiter, Fla., Aaron (Geanelle) Grau of Palm Beach Fla., Brittany (Garrett) McKinney of Belleville, Emily Grau (fiance Deven) of Belleville and Octavia (Bill) Easterday of Piedmont, Mo.; brothers Brian (Maggie) Grau of Red Bud, Donnie (Jody) Grau of Ellis Grove, Ronny (Tina) Grau of Fenton, Mo., and Mike Grau of Sparta; sisters, Cathy (Bill) Reichert of Fairview Heights, Connie (Marty) Yallaly of Rensselaer, Ind., Barbie Grau of Fult, Lori (Mark) Valleroy of Evansville and Linda (Darrin) Dickneite of Waterloo; sister-in-law, DeDe (Pat) Huskey of New Athens; grandchildren Kylie (Tyler), Alexa, Evelyn, Anabelle (Tyler), Aiden, Landon, Konnor, Helena, Vienna, Lisette, Adelise, Silas, Maverick, Breck and Paxton; along with several step-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Patricia A. (nee Roos) Grau.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m May 7 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 8 at the funeral home with Tim Warchol officiating. 

His service may be viewed starting at 10:50 am through the Kurrus website live stream link at kurrusfh.com.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. 

There will meal immediately following at The Quail Club, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to the family of Bruce Grau, care of Allana, to assist with funeral expense.

