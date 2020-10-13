Ralph O. Hill Jr. | Obituary

Ralph Owen Hill Jr., 83, of Waterloo, died Oct. 9, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born July 28, 1937, in Naylor, Mo., son of the late Ralph O. & Dorothy (nee Carnal) Hill Sr.

Ralph was a US Army Veteran – Airborne, former member of First Baptist Church – Red Bud, enjoyed teaching country western dancing, and retired from Baldwin Power Plant.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Hill (nee Crouch); children Dana (Kim) Hill, Randy (Cynthia) Hill and Robin (Chris) Prombo; grandchildren Miranda Hill, Jay (Katie) Prombo and Scott Prombo; and great grandchildren Austin Hill and Alivia Hill.

Private services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Oak Hill Activity Fund.