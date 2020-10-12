Dorothy A. Schlegel | Obituary

Dorothy Ann Schlegel, 86, died Oct. 10, 2020, at her home in Eden Retirement Village, Glen Carbon. Her daughters were at her side and her nephew was playing guitar music over the telephone when she passed. Dorothy was born in Vienna, on Oct. 29, 1933.

Dorothy was a long-time resident of Edwardsville, and had lived in Eden Retirement Village in Glen Carbon for more than two years.

Dorothy was the valedictorian of the 1949 graduating class of Vienna High School. She earned her BS in education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1953 from the College of Education and Human Services. In addition, she earned her master of education degree in 1954 from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. She was also an accomplished pianist in her youth. She retired from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Lovejoy Library. Before working at SIUE, Dorothy taught Spanish at Livingston High School and worked at SIUC.

Dorothy was a member of Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. Dorothy enjoyed three decades of her grandchildren’s sports events, recreational to semi-professional. She also attended her grandchildren’s dance recitals and band and choral performances. For many years, Dorothy was well known at St. Mary’s School in Edwardsville as Katie and Meg’s grandma. In addition to the much loved and appreciated hours of watching her grandkids, Dorothy was a dog sitter for friends and family, pampering many dogs in her home. Dorothy also loved flowers. Her yard was filled with marigolds, daylilies, and rabbits through the years. “Grandma” Dorothy never neglected a holiday or celebration worthy of a card by sending cards to her children and grandchildren, to whom she was devoted.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Lillian O’Neal (John) Manning of Edwardsville and Jean O’Neal (Lloyd) Owens of Rochester Hills, Mich.; stepbrother Todd Schlegel (Jenny Ivey) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; grandchildren Kathryn “Katie” Louise Manning and Margaret “Meg” Patricia Manning of Edwardsville, Jayme Lynn Owens (Ben) Crowder of Webster Groves, Mo., and Jack Eugene Owens and Sara Rose Owens of Rochester Hills, Mich.; and great-grandchildren, Richard Crowder and Theodore “Teddy” Crowder of Webster Groves, Mo. Dorothy also leaves behind cousins in the Vienna and Columbia areas.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Jewel Smith Schlegel; father Frederick William Schlegel; and stepmother Joyce Schlegel.

Visitation will be held Oct. 15 from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

A graveside service will be conducted Oct. 15 at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Todd Schlegel, Dorothy’s stepbrother, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.