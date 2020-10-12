Marlene M. Goatey | Obituary

Marlene M. Goatey 88, of Columbia, born on Sept. 4, 1932, in East St. Louis, died on Oct. 11, 2020, at Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.

Surviving are her sons Robin (Teresa) Goatey of Sandoval, Jeffrey (Diane) Goatey of Columbia; granddaughters Teri (Trevor) Ellerbrake of Lebanon, and Jackie (Christian) Wolanski of Swansborro, N.C.; great-grandchildren Weston Ellerbrake, Draven Ellerbrake and Aubrie Wolanski. Marlene was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband George L. Goatey, parents Rudolph and Irene (Childers) Beisner and sisters Willie Edwards and Elizabeth Johnson.

Marlene will be laid to rest with her loving husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Private services were held.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.