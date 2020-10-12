Adrian C. Crook | Obituary

Adrian Charles Crook, 82, died Oct. 12, 2020, at his home after a brave fight with lymphoma. Adrian was born on Sept. 3, 1938, in Red Bud to the late Albert E. and Elsie E. (nee Harsey) Crook. He honorably served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Adrian was married to Marcella C. Wennmacher on June 16, 1962 after meeting at the University of Illinois; she survives him. For over the last 40 years, he was an active parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, – Tipton, serving as trustee for numerous years.

Adrian helped his parents on the farm while working for IBM as a salesman for 20 years. After retiring from IBM, he farmed full-time and served on the Monroe County Farm Bureau Board for 25 years with many of those years as treasurer. He also served on the Gateway FS, Inc. Board for 17 years. Adrian always treated everyone fairly. He enjoyed teaching his children about his very large vegetable garden and fruit orchards on their Centennial Farm.

Also surviving are his children Teresa M. Crook (Eric Frahm) of Frankenmuth, Mich., Monica A. (Michael) Venneberg of Colona, Michael E. Crook (Nyree Lensch) of Waterloo, Andrew C. Crook (Bich Ngoc Pham) of Waterloo, Steve D. Crook of Amboy, Aleta L. (William) Lynch of Urbana, Kevin J. Crook of Waterloo, David P. Crook of Loveland, Colo., Loretta R. (Tony) Martins of Jerome, Idaho, and Regina E. Crook of Manchester, Mo.; grandchildren Timothy, Bryce and Lance Frahm, Cynthia (Phil) Durdan, Raymond, William, Nathan and Joseph Venneberg, Oscar, Orion and Olive Earhart, Toby, Ty and Tara Martins and Ethan Santiago; brothers and sister Donald E. (Mary) Crook of O’Fallon, Mo., Laverne (Phil) Millevolte of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Eugene J. (Louise) of Austin, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Drive through visitation (remain in car) will be 3-8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 8-9:15 a.m. Oct. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton with a celebration of life (social-distancing parameters, including masks) immediately following on the church grounds.

Adrian valued an education. For those planning an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Gibault Catholic High School (scholarship endowment) or Monroe County Farm Bureau Foundation (scholarship for college students majoring in agriculture).