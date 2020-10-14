Joan Zoeller | Obituary

Joan P. Zoeller, 87, of Columbia, died Oct. 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Columbia, daughter of the late John and Louise (nee Reichmann), Frank. She was married to the late James M. Zoeller. They were married Oct. 5, 1952. He had passed away Dec. 24, 2014.

Joan was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ-Columbia. She had worked at Famous Barr, St. Louis, and volunteered her time at the Columbia Nursing Home. Joan enjoyed gardening and crafts in her spare time and was especially fond of her cats, Sammy and Alex.

Surviving are her son Michael (Debra) Zoeller; daughter Kathy (Ken Raede) Zoeller; grandchildren Kara (Aash) Desai, Ryan (Bridget) Zoeller and Zachary Zoeller; great-grandchildren Quinn and Max Zoeller; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy E. (Emil) Koch, Doris (Harry) Stelmach and Delores (Fred) Nottmeier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.