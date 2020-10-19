Maureen R. Mueller | Obituary

Maureen Ruth Mueller, 63, of Columbia, died Oct. 15, 2020, in Columbia. She was born August 25, 1957, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Herbert L. Jr. and Shirley E. Mueller (nee Gruenewald).

She was a member of the Monroe County Council for the Handicapped. She enjoyed spending time with family, enjoyed games, puzzles, and loved animals, coloring books, singing and music.

She is survived by her brothers Willis (Peggy) Mueller, Glen (Gale) Mueller, Brian (Karen) Mueller, and Allen (Michelle) Mueller; nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews.

Maureen is also preceded in death by her grandparents Herbert and Alma Mueller and Walter and Mathilda Gruenewald.

Private Services will be held.

Interment will be in Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Council for the Handicapped; or St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia.