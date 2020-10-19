Pauline M. Greatting | Obituary

Pauline M. Greatting, 93, of Columbia, died Oct. 13, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born March 8, 1927, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Paul and Hester (nee Plate) Heumann. She was married to the late Marvin W. Greatting. They were married Oct. 2, 1949, in Red Bud. Marvin passed away July 20, 2010.

Pauline was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Columbia, the American Legion Post 581 Ladies Auxiliary, Columbia, the Columbia High School Eagle’s’ Booster Club and the Waterloo Country Club. Many folks will remember Marvin and Pauline owning and operating the Greatting’s Market on Main St. in Columbia from 1957 to 1989, when they both transitioned to the Columbia Centre Market Place. Pauline continued to work there for over 20 plus years retiring at the age of 83.

Pauline was a warm and friendly AVON saleswoman for over 30 years and an avid seamstress for herself, her grandchildren and the church’s Comforts of Love Sewing Group and the Quilting Ladies. She volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and many other community interests. She loved dancing with Marvin, league bowling, playing golf and watching sports-especially the games of her children and grandchildren. Pauline enjoyed traveling to Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Japan, Nova Scotia-Canada and San Diego to visit with family.

Surviving are sons Richard (Namiko) Greatting of San Diego, Allen (Julie) Greatting of Jefferson, Ga., Mark (Starlin) Greatting of Springfield and David (Julie) Greatting of Columbia; grandchildren Chris (Becky) Greatting, Chris Milkert, Kevin Milkert, Heather (Kyle) Greatting, Hillary (Jason) Greatting, Zachary (Julia) Greatting, Joel (Savannah) Greatting and Reed Greatting; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Long.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.