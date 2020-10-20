Robert D. Lambert | Obituary

Robert “Rob” Dale Lambert, 68, of Waterloo, died Oct. 19, 2020 at Mercy South in St. Louis. He was born June 12, 1952, in St. Louis, son of the late Ralph D. and Norma Jean (nee Siekmann) Lambert.

Rob was retired from B&H Machine where he worked as a machinist. He had also been the owner of WholeNet Internet Service. Rob and his family had been the previous owners of Village Bowl in Cahokia. He loved our traveling and adventures, gathering with family and friends, playing with our pets Lucy, Teddy and PJ, gardening, fixing anything that could be fixed… “That’s easy” was always his reply, and working in his wood shop. He had a heart of gold and would try to help anyone he knew that needed him.

Surviving are his children Emilie (Jim)Tognoni of Ballwin, Amanda (Rose) Wheeler of St. Peters, Mo., Melani Duchinsky of Troy, Rebecja (Nick Dokman) Lambert of Fairview Heights, Ill. and stepson Adam Kempf of Millstadt; grandchildren Alex, Ian, Brendan, Lily, Henry, Juniper, Chase, Edward, Milo, Eli, Lakin, Nicholas and Luke; sisters Lynn (Gail) Cornelius, Diane (Jim) Wells and Julia (Mark) Cornelius; numerous nieces and nephews; stepfather Ronald (Marlene) Redman and in-laws George and Marquita Gocheff; ex-wives and mothers to his children Mary J. (Bruce) Gardiner Jr. and “mom” and Diane Berger Lambert; special friends David and Mary Kempff, Thomas and Janice Koch, James Sunderman and childhood friend Curtis (Ellen) Kaslewicz.

A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Road, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Private cremation was held.