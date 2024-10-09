Pumpkin | Pet of the Week

Pumpkin was rescued from St. Clair County Animal Services when they flooded. She is very happy to be somewhere warm and safe and receiving lots of love and attention. Pumpkin can be a little timid at first but with patience and reassurance, she will flourish into a loving and confident dog. Consider making Pumpkin a part of your family and experience the unending joy of her companionship.

Pumpkin is one year old and weighs 51 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.