Puff Puff | Pet of the Week

Puff Puff is a sweet kitty who seeks attention from her humans. She also enjoys watching out the window. Puff Puff recently had her ear removed due to an ear tumor. She has since recovered and has a clean bill of health. Puff Puff gets along with other cats. Make an appointment or stop by the shelter to meet Puff Puff and see if she is purrfect for your family.

Puff Puff is seven years old.

Puff Puff’s adoption fee is $100*; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Puff Puff, please complete an online adoption application.

*NOTE: Our adoption fees for cats seven months and older are now only $10!

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** *** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials.