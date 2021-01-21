Phelps and Sammie have lived together for 10 years and are a bonded pair. They would like to be adopted together. They are afraid of dogs and prefer a new home without dogs.

Phelps is a 12 year old male gray tabby. He is the most loving cat and will seek you out to love on you.

Sammie is a 10 year old female black kitty. She is reserved and allows petting. She does not seek you out but would rather sit and watch everything. She loves and depends on Phelps.

Phelps and Sammie are front declawed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and altered.

