Puff Puff | Pet of the Week

Puff Puff is a sweet kitty who seeks attention from her humans. She also enjoys watching out the window. Puff Puff had her ear removed due to an ear tumor. She has since recovered and has a clean bill of health. Puff Puff gets along with other cats but prefers a family with no dogs or children. Make an appointment or stop by the shelter today to meet Puff Puff.

Puff Puff is seven years old.

Puff Puff’s adoption fee is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Puff Puff, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

