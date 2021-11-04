Logan | Pet of the Week

OK… Am I handsome or what? Mesmerizing eyes… Not to brag but if you are looking for a companion that is housebroken, gentle, lovable, great house manners and oh… did I mention handsome? Come on.. where else you gonna get this all rolled into one happy pup!

Logan is 8 years old and weighs 75 pounds.

Location: Foster home

Logan’s adoption fee is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Logan, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment to meet him.

Logan has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Logan’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

