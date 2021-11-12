McLovin | Pet of the Week

How’s it going guys? They call me McLovin and I am a goofy and active guy that loves to get all the love and affection. My favorite activities include going on walks, running around the yard, and playing with my friends. I am eager to learn and treat motivated. We could be the best of friends! Come check me out!

McLovin is two years old and weighs 60 pounds.

McLovin’s adoption fee is $250; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting McLovin, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment to meet him.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

