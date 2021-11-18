Percy | Pet of the Week

Hey everyone! My name is Percy! I am a handsome and sweet guy. I love the ladies! Every weekend I go a foster home and my foster says I do very well and have great house manners. I love running around the yard and playing ball. I enjoy going on trips to get a yummy cheeseburger or some ice cream. I am crate trained and walk well on a leash. Come see me today!

Percy is two years old and weighs 60 pounds. He prefers a home without cats or children.

Percy’s adoption fee is $250; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Percy, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment to meet him.

