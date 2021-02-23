Police Report | 2-17-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 12

A vehicle associated with a missing/endangered woman from Columbia sped from a traffic stop attempt about 11 a.m. on I-255. Police attempted to conduct an investigative stop on a champagne Chevrolet Tahoe with Illinois plates on I-255 northbound at milepost 8, but it sped away and took Exit 10 toward Cahokia. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to alert neighboring agencies, with police last observing the vehicle traveling north on Camp Jackson Road/Route 157 toward Centreville.

Feb. 13

Police are investigating after a bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine was found late in the morning in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 135 Admiral Trost Drive. “They weren’t sure if it had been there overnight or not,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said. Police sent the substance to a lab and are awaiting confirmation that it is meth.

Feb. 14

Michael C. Hutchinson, 52, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after midnight for DUI and speeding on Route 3 northbound at Westpark Drive.

Ronald Berry, 32, of East St. Louis, was arrested for resisting arrest and on multiple felony warrants out of St. Clair County after fleeing a traffic stop attempt about 4 p.m. The vehicle, which had no license plates and two occupants inside, was stopped by a Columbia police officer in the area of Route 3 just north of North Main Street after Waterloo police alerted Columbia of someone from that vehicle looking around in cars near Mobil On The Run in Waterloo. A woman remained inside the vehicle for the traffic stop. Berry was eventually apprehended at the entrance to Gedern Estates off Quarry Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. He resisted arrest at that location, after which a taser was deployed.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 1

Drew M. Parker, 18, of New Athens, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on Kaskaskia Road at Burksville Street.

Jan. 2

Jamie K. Hurst, 39, of Hecker, was arrested for domestic battery at 112 N. Main Street in Hecker.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 12

Adam T. Reams, 33, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Feb. 13

Tyler D. Smith, 26, was arrested for domestic battery, unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Front Street.

Feb. 15

Police are investigating a burglary at Randy’s Double R Bar, located at 107 S. Main Street. Surveillance video indicates the crime occurred between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. There was no forced entry, with entrance to the tavern gained through the main door. The tavern owner reported money missing from the establishment when he opened his place for business at 6 a.m. The suspect is only being described at this time as a man wearing a mask and hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.