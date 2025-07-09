Police Blotter | 7-2-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 27

Summer R. Geske, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. for DUI, improper lane usage and improper turn signal on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

June 29

Lillian A. Hacker, 18, of New Athens, was arrested in conjunction with MEGSI for possession of a controlled substance at 850 Columbia Centre Drive.

June 30

Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 p.m. to the area of Route 3 and Carl Street after a suicidal teen living in that area attempted to run into traffic. The teen was held back from being struck by vehicles and was placed on a stretcher for transport to an area hospital for evaluation.

July 1

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Route 3 at Eagle Drive in Columbia. Police said a vehicle traveling north on Route 3 ran the red light at Eagle Drive, resulting in a collision.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 20

Daphnye A. Sanborn, 59, of St. Louis, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense) following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Campbell Lane in Columbia

June 22

Mitchell P. Fleming, 20, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI at 1:13 a.m. on Route 3 at Kaskaskia Road south of Waterloo. Fleming was also charged with consumption of liquor by a minor and speeding (15-20 mph above the posted limit).

June 23

Brenden J.W. Whitehead, 31, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was arrested on I-255 for a St. Clair County warrant.

Mickey Lee Berry, 39, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on I-255 for a Missouri warrant (theft, parole violation).

June 24

Karen K. Kircher, 60, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

June 25

Skyler A. Schmidt, 22, of Fults, was arrested on Brandt Road for multiple Florida warrants.

June 26

Vernetta R. Wilson, 26, of East St. Louis, was arrested at 300 Columbia Centre Drive in Columbia for a St. Clair County warrant. She was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

June 27

A one-vehicle injury crash occurred on southbound Route 3 just north of the Monroe County YMCA just after 4:15 p.m. A vehicle left the roadway and was on its side. No other information was provided.

June 28

Jonathan R. Wolf, 38, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI at 9:43 p.m. on Kaskaskia Road at Bluff Road in Prairie du Rocher. Wolf was also cited for failure to reduce speed.

June 29

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly before 3:50 a.m. to a burning smell inside a residence in the 6600 block of Route 3. A white haze was detected in the basement of the residence, but no fire was observed.

Waterloo Police

June 20

Jason E. Prange, 44, of Waterloo, was cited at about 8:30 p.m. for pedestrian under the influence on West Third Street at South Church Street.

June 30

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly before 7 p.m. to a stray cat stuck in a storm drain in the 300 block of West Third Street. The cat was safely removed from the drain without further incident.