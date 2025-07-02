Police Blotter | 6-25-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 17

Joshua D. Creek, 45, of Makanda, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (DUI, fourth offense) following an April 18 traffic stop on Route 3 at Carl Street.

June 18

Christopher D. Fortner, 39, of East Alton, was arrested for a St. Louis County warrant at 1900 Westgate Drive.

June 22

Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash involving a light blue pickup truck striking a motorycle, after which the truck drove away. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in the incident.

June 23

Fire department and EMS personnel assisted police in responding about 7:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 3 at Lakeshore Drive. The vehicles involved were a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Margorie Keck, 76, of Belleville, and a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Trever Orosz, 22, of Dupo. Keck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Millstadt Police

June 23

Shortly before 1:20 p.m., Melissa G. Schmidt, 48, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for both suspended registration and no insurance on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Missouri Highway Patrol

June 3

An injury crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 61 at Willow Bend Road in Jefferson County, Mo. A 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old Dupo female made a right turn onto southbound Route 61, into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old female from Fenton, Mo. The Dupo female, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries listed as “moderate” in the report.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 17

Trevor C. Hudson, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with violating conditions of electronic monitoring by intentionally disabling and circumventing the monitoring device between May 15 and May 19.

Joyce M. Black, 62, of Red Bud, was arrested on Route 159 at Braun Road for a St. Clair County warrant.

June 19

Billy J. Branum, 57, of East Carondelet, was arrested at Red Roof, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia, for a Monroe County warrant.

June 20

Deandre L. Higgins, 38, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near Red Bud for driving while license revoked and on a Jefferson County (Mo.) warrant for fraud.

June 22

Jared R. Patton, 40, of Lenzberg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

June 23

Anthony R. Day, 35, was charged with violating an order of protection issued June 23.

Waterloo Police

June 13

Nathan M. Paganucci, 20, of Rockford, was cited for soliciting without a permit.

June 20

Albert T. Ivory, 48, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for felony retail theft (previous conviction) in connection with a Jan. 3 incident at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.