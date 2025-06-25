Police Blotter | 6-18-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 9

Darian W. Burns, 26, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), expired registration, no insurance and suspended registration at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

June 12

Carolyn Eickmann, 65, of Pinckneyville, was charged with aggravated DUI (third offense) following a June 1 arrest.

June 14

Sara B. Kelley, 46, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

Larronda J. Stancil, 22, of Belleville, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants.

June 16

Emergency personnel responded about 9:40 a.m. after a white car slid off the roadway in the rain at the curve on the Route 158 ramp to northbound Route 3. No injuries were reported.

June 17

Jason D. Womack, 46, of Granite City, was arrested on a Monroe County warrants for charges of felony theft, possession of a converted vehicle part and criminal damage to property ($500-$10,000). The charge was originally filed Dec. 4, 2024, for an Aug. 5, 2024, incident during which Womack allegedly took a catalytic converter from a 2024 Dodge Ram belonging to Enterprise Leasing, 107 AA Road.

Millstadt Police

May 27

At 8 p.m., Brandy M. Sola, 44, of St. Louis, was cited for suspended registration and no insurance on East Mill Street at Breese Street. A passenger in the vehicle, Jordan C. Swan, 39, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County felony drug warrant and a traffic warrant.

May 30

At 10:48 p.m., John O. Kolb, 64, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, speeding, driving without lighted lamp (motorcycle) and no insurance in the 600 block of South Illinois Street.

May 31

At 1:51 a.m., Carlos Tepequillo-Teopantzin, 31, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage in the 1200 block of East Washington Street.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Jason A. Autry, 46, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County misdemeanor warrant and cited for driving while revoked, no insurance and no valid registration in the 6900 block of Route 163.

June 1

At 12 a.m., Terrion J. Dorsey, 36, of Swansea, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for both suspended registration and no insurance in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

June 2

At 11:35 a.m., police responded to a call in the 200 block of West Washington Street for a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. Chad A. Steele, 44, of Millstadt, was cited for criminal trespass to residence.

June 3

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., police received reports of a subject soliciting without a village permit in the Alpine Trails Subdivision. The subject, Matthew M. Caponero, 22, of St. Peters, Mo., who was soliciting for an out-of-state pest control company, was cited for soliciting without a permit.

At 6:16 p.m., police received reports of a subject soliciting solar panels in the area of North Mulberry Street and Harvest Street. Upon locating the subject, it was discovered he had an active traffic warrant out of Vermilion County. Matthew B. Boston, 22, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested on the warrant and also cited for soliciting without a permit.

June 5

At 4:43 p.m., Klayton M. Skaer, 27, of Millstadt, was cited for endangering the health of a child at a residence on M&O Station Road.

June 10

At 1 a.m., Valerie M. Patterson, 31, of Millstadt, was arrested on traffic warrants out of St. Clair and Woodford counties and cited for obstructing identification (for providing false identification), driving while suspended, suspended registration and no insurance in the 500 block of West Washington Street.

June 12

Bridget R. Mascroft, 41, of Belleville, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), DUI (drugs) and obstructing identification in connection with a May 5 evening traffic stop on Route 158.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police were called to the Millstadt Ambulance Station for a subject creating a disturbance. The suspect, Dylan A. Pafford-Hosier, 25, of Millstadt, was charged with disorderly conduct.

June 13

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police received multiple complaints of a subject soliciting pest control services door-to-door. Officers located the subject on Rhineland Place and confirmed he did not have a village solicitation permit. Jacob T. Ong, 21, of Arizona, was cited under local ordinance for soliciting without a permit.

June 16

At 11:53 a.m., police received a complaint of a subject going door-to-door soliciting for pest control services. Police located the subject and found he did not have a village permit. Matthew D. French, 27, of Albuquerque, N.M., was cited under local ordinance for unwanted soliciting. About an hour later, police received a call for another subject soliciting on Harvest Street for the same pest control company. Police located the subject on East Gooding Street. Darren M. Lucero, 18, of Albuquerque, N.M., was also cited for unwanted soliciting.

Christopher S. Harvey, 36, of Millstadt, was arrested for violation of an order of protection following a May 24 incident on West Washington Street. He was also arrested on a Perry County traffic warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 12

Brian S. Wallace, 52, of New Athens, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

June 14

Brittany A. Rivoire, 36, was arrested on a Troy police warrant for meth possession at 1000 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

June 9

James L. Hermanns, 56, of Waterloo, was charged with obstructing identification in connection with a May 24 incident.

June 13

Emily R. Everett, 21, of Waterloo, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly providing alcohol to three underage individuals.