Police Blotter | 2-10-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 25

Tina Comte, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at 210 S. Main Street at 11:15 p.m.

Feb. 5

Jared J. Mueth, 32, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly before midnight for DUI at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center Drive.

Feb. 8

Jacob K. Pflasterer, 40, of Evansville, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (second offense) stemming from an Aug. 24 traffic stop.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a two-car crash on I-255 westbound near the Fish Lake Overpass east of the J.B. Bridge in Columbia. No serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 29

George A. Stork, 22, of Walsh, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of vehicle title without complete assignment.

Jan. 30

Michael J. Range, 37, of Marissa, was arrested for DUI at 3:35 a.m. on J Road near Route 156.

Feb. 1

Cameron S. Ruess, 28, of Hecker, was cited for criminal damage to property at 310 W. Monroe Street in Hecker.

Lynn C. Niermann, 49, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI about 9 p.m. on Route 3 at Crook Drive.

Feb. 6

Joseph M. Hoffman, 20, of Granite City, was cited for failure to reduce speed, no insurance and no valid license after the 2018 Ford Focus he was driving on HH Road near Bluff Road slid on the snow at a downhill grade, went off the roadway and came to rest in a creek shortly after 10:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 8

Jack G. Ingram, 41, of East St. Louis, was charged with Class X felony home invasion (involving injury) stemming from a Jan. 8 incident at 223 N. Moore Street. Court information states that Ingram entered the dwelling place of a woman knowing she was present and intentionally caused injury by stabbing her in the leg.