Police Blotter | 7-9-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 2

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 1:30 p.m. to a dishwasher on fire inside a home in the 2600 block of Lakeshore Drive. Firefighters were alerted just prior to arrival that an extinguisher was used and the fire was out but the dishwasher appeared to still be smoldering.

July 4

Shortly before 2 a.m., Faith J. Gardner, 18, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

July 7

Michael M. Wood, 47, of Columbia, was charged with driving while license revoked (DUI, fourth offense) in connection with a March 8 traffic stop on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Millstadt Police

June 27

Shortly after 3 p.m., Alison E. Chamberlain, 34, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for driving while license suspended in the 6700 block of Route 163.

June 28

At 10 p.m., Chase M. Eddings, 36, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, no registration and improper lane usage in the 1200 block of West Washington Street.

June 29

At 2:40 a.m., Nelson E. Royal, 50, of Marissa, was cited for unlawful possession of adult use cannabis outside of approved container, disobeying stop sign, improper lane usage and no insurance on Floraville Road at Douglas Road.

July 3

At 4:30 p.m., Matthew C. Rautman, 39, of Millstadt, was arrested on warrants out of St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties, as well as St. Charles (Mo.) County at 1 W. Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 27

Deputies were assisted by the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS in responding to a one-vehicle crash in the rain on southbound Route 3 just north of the Monroe County YMCA shortly before 4:10 p.m. A 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Russel Berner, 52, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 when the truck began to hydroplane just south of Gilmore Lake Road. The truck slid off the roadway and into a ditch, causing major damage. Berner and his passenger, Jessy Ledbetter, 40, of Waterloo, were evaluated on scene by Columbia EMS, after which Berner was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

July 1

Daniel T. Roy, 39, of Arnold, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams) in connection with a Sept. 2, 2025 incident.

July 2

Ricardo L. Bryant, 45, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on Route 3 at FF Road.

July 3

Mark A. Schaefer, 31, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (possession of a controlled substance) in the 300 block of Country Village Lane in Hecker.

Tyrone M. Hart, 63, of Los Angeles, Calif., was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

Andre H. Hochlenert, 44, of Ooltewah, Tenn., was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

July 4

Lisa A. Jag, 59, of Los Angeles, Calif., was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

July 5

Shawn T. Edwards, 38, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive in Columbia, on a Monroe County warrant (amphetamine possession).

Gerard B. Bieber, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams). Bieber was denied pretrial release as he was on furlough until July 18, when he was to report to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a sentence imposed June 18 for the same charge. Bieber pled guilty to possession of meth (5-15 grams) in connection with a March 17 incident. A separate charge of possession of meth (5-15 grams) in connection with a March 27 incident was dismissed during the sentencing for the March 17 charge.

July 6

Dustin G. Donley, 39, of O’Fallon, was arrested on Route 3 just north of Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo on a Madison County warrant (possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm with altered serial number).

St. Clair County Sheriff

July 2

Multiple area fire departments were paged about 11:20 p.m. after witnesses reported a white male in a basketball jersey jump into a canal from Water Street just north of Godin Avenue between East Carondelet and Cahokia Heights. Just as Columbia Fire Department personnel were en route with a john boat and drone to assist the Prairie du Pont Fire Department, it was reported the male jumper was located on the shoreline and was conscious and breathing.

Waterloo Police

July 1

Tekela G. Sosa, 33, of Dupo, was charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms) in connection with a March 1 incident. The armed violence charge, a Class X Felony, was filed as Sosa was alleged to be in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 handgun while in possession of illegal substances, both of which are also felony charges.

July 2

Anthony J.R. Teufel, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection issued April 23 by allegedly calling and sending text messages to the phone of the protected individual.

Brittany J. Wingerter, 27, of Red Bud, was charged with theft/unauthorized control (less than $500) for an incident which occurred at a residence in the 300 block of South Main Street.