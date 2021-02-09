Police Blotter | 2-3-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 27

Michael P. Bryan, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested after 9 p.m. for resisting arrest on Old Route 3 at Columbia Lakes Drive.

Megan E. Hickey, 25, of Valles Mines, Mo., was arrested shortly by 11 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at EE Road.

Jan. 31

Police responded shortly after 12:40 a.m. to a fight involving multiple subjects at Top Shooters Sports Bar, 531 Old Route 3. Racquel R. Dailey, 24, of East Carondelet, was charged with obstructing police. There were no signed complaints for charges related to the fight.

Columbia police responded to a residence in the 600 block of North Main Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. The Monroe County coroner’s office responded a short time later and pronounced 30-year-old Kara Hencke deceased. “Cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results,” Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said. “The Monroe County Coroner and Columbia Police Department are continuing the investigation at this time.” No foul play is suspected in the death.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 1

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued about 12:15 p.m. for a stolen black Kia that was eluding police from Route 15 in St. Clair County onto I-255 south. The stolen vehicle continued south on I-255 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and passed through Columbia before continuing west across the J.B. Bridge into Missouri. Pursuit attempts were terminated due to safety.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 30

John D. Patton, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic violence and felony driving while license revoked (third offense)

Jan. 31

Rochelle A. Lafour, 32, of Baldwin, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Michael D. Hubbard, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance (diazepam, alprazolam).

Bud G. Rhodes, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

St. Clair County Sheriff

Jan. 31

Police said a silver 1996 Oldsmobile driven by Brian C. Ruiz, 61, of East Carondelet, was traveling east on IMBS Station Road approaching Cement Hollow Road about 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle drove on a patch of ice while cresting a hill. The driver overcorrected and spun into a guardrail at the intersection. A female passenger in the car, Margaret E. Ruiz, 63, of East Carondelet, had to be removed by the Dupo Fire Department. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of undisclosed injuries. No citations were issued.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 23

Zachary F. Kempfer, 30, of Evansville, was arrested shortly after 12:15 a.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on South Market Street at Front Street.

Andrew J. Ramirez, 36, of Waterloo, was cited shortly after 10 p.m. for battery in the 600 block of Hartman Lane.

Jan. 24

Lindsey J. Egner, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 9:40 p.m. for DUI, unlawful use of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and no insurance on Hamacher Street at North Market Street.

Jan. 27

David W. Otten Sr., 73, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI after police said his 2017 GMC Sierra struck a Ford Transit van in the Schnuck’s parking lot about 11:16 a.m., then struck a real estate sign near Schnuck’s a short time later. Otten’s truck proceeded recklessly on Market Street, striking a parked 2016 Toyota RAV4 at 722 N. Market Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported in the crashes.

A theft from Walmart about 8:15 p.m. is under investigation. Two men wearing face masks left the store with an undetermined amount of merchandise and sped away in a tan 2006 Mercury sedan with Missouri plates. A Columbia police officer observed the suspect car on Route 3 and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed and the officer declined to pursue. The suspect car was last seen traveling west on I-255 toward Missouri.

Hayden D. Baum, 26, of Waterloo, was cited shortly before midnight for illegal transportation of alcohol and no valid registration on Route 3 at Alan Street. Also cited with illegal transportation of alcohol were Chase A. Drummond, 25, Krista L. Gant, 22, and Tierney B. Courtois, 26, all of Waterloo.

Jan. 29

Ryan S. Parker, 21, of Waterloo, was cited about 12:45 a.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on South Market Street near Hartman Lane.

Frank R. Weber Jr., 66, of Waterloo, was arrested about 8:30 a.m. for resisting arrest and expired registration on Route 3 at North Market Street.

Jan. 30

Paula Ball, 55, of Waterloo, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 600 block of Kingston Drive.

Christopher J. Kittel, 37, of Mascoutah, was arrested about 10:40 p.m. for resisting arrest and no seat belt (passenger) in the 200 block of South Market Street.

Feb. 2

John D. Carner, 42, of Germantown, was arrested for obstructing justice at 217 Oak Street.