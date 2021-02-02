Police Blotter | 1-27-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 19

Cole C. Gassett, 24, of Columbia, was charged with felony criminal damage to property after allegedly slashing tires on a Ford truck on Dec. 18. He was also arrested for domestic battery.

Jan. 23

Scott D. Miller of Nashville was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255 westbound.

Jan. 26

Sterling D. Hudson, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested for the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone on Dec. 16.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 16

At 4:50 a.m., Elizabeth A. Hilker, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County warrants for aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer at S. Jefferson Street at Oak Street.

Jan. 19

At 1:30 p.m., police were notified of attempts to use a stolen credit card at Lee’s Home Center and Dollar General. The credit card had been in a construction work truck that had been stolen from Imperial, Mo. that morning. The card had been declined and the suspect failed to obtain any items. Investigations revealed the suspect was in possession of the stolen vehicle at the time. The police department is working with the Jefferson County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force on this case.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 13

Emergency personnel responded about 1 p.m. to a crash involving a school bus on Bluff Road at Hanover Road. Police said a school bus driven by Christopher Hunt, 31, of Belleville, was traveling west across Bluff Road from Hanover Road to B Road when it collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 15-year-old Valmeyer girl that was traveling north on Bluff Road. There were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured. A passenger in the Pacifica, 54-year-old Dawn Engelman, was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. The bus driver was cited for failure to yield at a right-of-way intersection.

Jan. 16

Christopher Shelton of Renault was arrested for domestic battery.

Jan. 24

No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer at the intersection of Hanover Road and Route 3 about 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 25

Joshua Zipfel, 40, of Red Bud, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway shortly before 11 p.m. om MM Road east of Reed Road, striking a tree.

Deputies received reports of a scam in the past week involving fake family members being arrested. The caller identifies himself as his or her son requesting bail bond. The caller reports being in an accident with a pregnant female and suffering a broken nose from the crash. The caller asks for a wire transfer to be completed from a banking institution. “If you receive telephone calls of this nature and are suspicious of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance,” the sheriff’s department said.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 21

A gold GMC Terrain was taken by a male driver without the permission of its owner from the 200 block of Hamacher Street. The suspect in this case was an acquaintance of the vehicle’s owner. The vehicle was returned to its owner, who declined to pursue charges.

Jan. 24

The early morning theft of a vehicle and recovery of a stolen vehicle are under investigation. A 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen from the 400 block of Paul Drive. The vehicle was unlocked with its keys inside at the time of the theft. Police said the Explorer was recovered in St. Louis. At about 2 a.m., an older model Chevrolet Malibu reported stolen out of St. Clair, Mo., was abandoned on Mary Drive. The driver of this vehicle was picked up by a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information on these incidents or security camera footage is asked to call 618-939-3377.