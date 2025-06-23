Police Blotter | 6-11-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 1

Carolyn Eickmann, 65, of Pinckneyville, was arrested for DUI at 7:13 p.m. on Route 3 at Route 158.

June 5

Kyle R. Thompson, 33, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant. Thompson was also charged with driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

June 7

Jordan T. Scharf, 40, of Cottleville, Mo., was arrested shortly after 8:40 p.m. for DUI at 1553 N. Main Street.

June 8

Zachary D. Howard, 31, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Braden T. Towler, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

June 10

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1:55 p.m. to a non-injury two-vehicle crash on North Main Street at East Locust Street. There was lane blockage as a result of the crash, which was cleared within a short amount of time.

Illinois State Police

June 4

Jerome B. Gray, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI at 11:26 p.m. on I-255 near milepost 4. Gray was also charged with failure to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 28

Alonzo V. Butler III, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with an aggravated battery of a police officer charge from Feb. 14.

June 6

A single-vehicle crash occurred on Route 156 at Edgewater Drive west of Hecker in heavy rain. Driving a 2016 Chevy Colorado, Erica McRoberts, 35, of Waterloo, hydroplaned and exited the north side of the highway, traveling through a rock ditch and coming to rest near a culvert. The vehicle suffered extensive frame damage, and McRoberts was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for further observation.

June 7

Brooke A. Lueck, 46, of Fults, was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly carving a word into the side of a vehicle belonging to a man while it was in the Walmart parking lot, 961 N. Market Street, Waterloo.

Grant A. Osterhage, 44, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the rain on Route 156 at D Road just east of Valmeyer. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Waterloo Police

May 31

Tina M. Bivens, 54, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI at 10:06 p.m. on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

June 4

Christopher T. McGee, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence in the 600 block of Veterans Drive.

June 7

Alex J. Bauer, 32, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI shortly after midnight on Lakeview Drive at South Library Street. Bauer was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

June 8

Scott M. Faust, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at 2:10 a.m. at North Market Street at Columbia Avenue. Faust was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

June 10

Emergency personnel responded about 8:30 a.m. to a crash involving a work van on Market Street near Plaza Drive. The van came to rest in the ditch and was partially blocking one lane of traffic on Market Street. There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries.