Police Blotter | 1-20-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 12

Nick M. Yoho, 36, of Galesburg, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense) following a Dec. 30 traffic stop.

Jan. 13

David G. Zerban Jr., 43, of Columbia, was charged with felony unlawful use of weapons and misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a Dec. 25 incident in the 200 block of Gardner Street. He was initially charged with felony aggravated battery. A 19-year-old man had hot water from a frying pan thrown on him and was struck with the pan by Zerban, police said.

Jan. 14

Christopher J. Collins, 27, of East Carondelet, was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. for an in-state warrant on Route 3 northbound at North Main Street.

Jan. 15

Dejah L. Adams, 24, of Venice, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. for driving while license suspended, no insurance and an in-state warrant on I-255 at mile post 7.

Jan. 16

Laurie A. Elgart, 44, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested for illegal transportation of cannabis, no insurance, driving while license suspended and failure to dim headlights on Route 3 northbound at Bottom Avenue.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 12

Nicholas A. Ahrens, 51, of Valmeyer, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking. Court information states at on Aug. 7 in Monroe County, Ahrens brought 5-15 grams of meth into Illinois from out of state for the purpose of delivering it to another person.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 7

Larry Robinson Jr., 27, of Ruma, was cited for public indecency following an incident that occurred about 4 p.m. at Walmart. Robinson allegedly “knowingly exposed his sex organ in a lewd manner with the intent to arouse his sexual desires,” according to the citation.