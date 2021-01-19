Police Blotter | 1-13-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 7

Brandy M. Farnsley, 43, of Evansville, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant, obstructing identification, unlawful transportation of cannabis, driving while license suspended and no insurance on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Brian A. Sellers, 37, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 10:40 a.m. for DUI and driving while license suspended in the 200 block of Southwoods Drive.

Dupo Police

Jan. 9

A black Chevrolet Trailblazer fled a traffic stop attempt on I-255 southbound in Dupo shortly after 8:10 p.m. The vehicle was reportedly clocked at speeds of 90 miles per hour. Police were unable to catch up to the vehicle, which continued west on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 9

Michael E. Jackson, 43, of Millstadt, cited about 11:45 p.m. for battery (making contact of an insulting or provoking nature) in the parking lot of Circle K, 1 W. Washington Street.

Jan. 7

Police took a report of damage to the women’s restroom next to Tuffy Mueth Field in the village park. Trash was also thrown around the men’s restroom.

Jan. 12

The theft of a truck and trailer from Hartmann Farm Supply, 3550 Douglas Road, is under investigation. The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Stolen was a white Ford F-450 flatbed truck and Sure-Trac gooseneck trailer. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting in this investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 8

Police remain on the lookout for a gold 2004 Pontiac Montana van with Illinois plates that was stolen shortly before noon from a property in the 4900 block of Sportsman Road. The keys were reportedly left inside the van, which was unlocked at the time of its theft.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Jan. 9

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:05 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the area of 2481 Otten Road east of Wagner Road near Millstadt. Police said a 2018 Dodge RAM driven by Thomas D. Hendrix, 36, of Granite City, was pulling a trailer eastbound on Otten Road when it ran off the road and into a ditch. Hendrix, who was not injured, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended. He was also arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant from Monroe County.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 6

Breanna J. Parr, 25, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession/storage of a weapon (Taser) at Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Paul E. Hoerr, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Kingston Drive.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a crash on Route 3 southbound at Rose Lane. The vehicles involved were a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jaime Hartrum, 39, of Columbia, and a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Thomas Lamb, 35, of Troy. Hartrum was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No medical transport was required as a result of the crash.

Jan. 8

Charges are pending following a domestic incident at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Moore Street. Police said a man broke into the residence of a female acquaintance. Some sort of altercation ensued, during which the woman was apparently stabbed in the leg. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released. The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, prompting a search. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the area for use of its aerial drone as part of the search, which was unsuccessful. “We know who it is,” Waterloo Deputy Chief of Police Dane Luke said.

Jan. 11

Richard L. Allen, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Hoener Street.