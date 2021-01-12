Police Blotter | 1-6-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 30

Police are investigating the theft of more than $300 worth of alcohol from Walgreens Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Two black males ran out of the store with a basket of alcohol products valued at $305, leaving the scene in a red SUV.

Jan. 2

James P. Moffitt, 61, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 1:10 a.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and changing lanes without signal on I-255 southbound.

Police are investigating a theft from Schnucks, 1000 Columbia Center. The incident occurred about 6:35 p.m. A black male left the store with a cart full of alcohol products and got into the passenger side of an older model maroon/dark red passenger car that was driven by another black male.

Jan. 3

A white 2012 KIA Sportage with plates that returned stolen out of Belleville on Dec. 31 was detected on Columbia’s license plate recognition cameras at the entrance to town. At about 3:40 p.m., a Columbia officer got behind the stolen vehicle on I-255 northbound and attempted to make a stop. The stolen vehicle continued north and increased its speed to avoid being pulled over, after which the officer notified Illinois State Police for an all-points bulletin for other agencies to be on the lookout and terminated the stop attempt.The officer last saw the vehicle taking Exit 10 on I-255 northbound toward Cahokia.

The theft of about $300 from a change machine at Columbia Laundry, 287 Southwoods Center, is under investigation. A lock was pried off the machine to commit the theft. The incident is believed to have taken place about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

Linda D. Morales, 22, of Belleville, was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on I-255 eastbound.

Jan. 5

A black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 100 block of South Riebeling Street. In addition, at least seven vehicles were reported to have been unlawfully entered with such items as coins and checkbooks stolen. These incidents occurred on South Riebeling Street, Clearwater Court and Ritter Road. The stolen vehicle was unlocked with a spare key inside at the time it was stolen, police said. All of the vehicles entered were also unlocked.

Dupo Police

Dec. 31

Continued reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts are under investigation. The most recent vehicle break-ins occurred on Bluffview Drive, Marian Drive and Muskopf Place. A firearm was among the items stolen. The Dupo Police Department has stepped up patrols, adding additional officers at night. Dupo police will also have local residents performing patrols in personal vehicles to help keep extra eyes out.

East Carondelet

Dec. 31

Ramon A. Williams, 18, was arrested for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 2

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has received daily complaints of speeding on Kaskaskia Road in Burksville, including from one man who said he was going to park his truck across the roadway to deter speeders. The MCSD said it will conduct extra patrols in the area. “As a reminder, the speed limit reduces to 30 m.p.h through Burksville,” the MCSD said.

A report of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Main Street in Valmeyer is under investigation. The vehicle was taken without permission, but the owner knew the suspect. A female was taken into custody in connection with the incident on a Randolph County warrant. Other items were located, which police are awaiting lab results on for further possible charges.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 31

Ianitia Walton, 45, of East St. Louis, was arrested for theft after allegedly stealing a wallet at Hardee’s, 912 N. Market Street.

Jan. 3

Hayden Baum, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for assault at 141 S. Main Street.