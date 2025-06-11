Police Blotter | 6-4-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 24

Shawn E. Weaver, 45, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for DUI at 8:56 p.m. on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. Weaver was also charged with improper traffic lane usage and improper use of a turn signal.

May 25

Dominic E. Holmes Jr., 38, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

May 29

Deiara S. Garrett, 24, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Anthony JB Davis, 35, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant, no insurance and driving while suspended on I-255.

June 1

Anthony D. Hanlin, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery (physical contact).

Carolyn Eickmann, 65, of Pinckneyville, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Route 158.

Illinois State Police

June 2

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Route 156 at Klein School Road near Hecker in rural St. Clair County. A TruGreen work van struck the rear of a white pickup truck. One person was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, the ISP said.

Millstadt Police

May 24

At 10:40 a.m., Edward J. Schlattweiler, 74, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on West Washington Street and Monroe Street.

May 27

At 10:15 p.m., Andre J. Handy, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for driving while suspended, suspended registration and no insurance in the 7700 block of State Route 163.