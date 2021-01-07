Police Blotter | 12-30-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 22

Bobby J. Peterson, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated battery of a police officer and aggravated assault of a police officer. Information alleges that Peterson struck officer John Simon in the face three times with an open hand and conveyed a verbal threat to officer Kyle Hannon while punching the air and lunging toward him.

Dec. 25

A 19-year-old man who was visiting his mother in the 200 block of Gardner Street about 4 p.m. had hot water from a frying pan thrown on him and was struck with the pan by the mother’s boyfriend. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of burns in addition to stitches for his wounds. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to alert area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for an early 1970s white and blue Chevrolet truck with blue rims. The suspect, 43-year-old David G. Zerban, was eventually located in Belleville and charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery. He remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo with bond set at $50,000.

Dec. 27

David G. Gilbert, 40, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Dec. 29

Marissa Thaxton, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 12:45 a.m. on I-255 southbound for DUI, driving while license suspended, changing lanes without a signal and driving on the shoulder.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 16

Richard L. Fink, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for methamphetamine trafficking (5-15 grams).

Dec. 21

Adam L. Brand, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 22

John D. McIntosh, 42, of Millstadt, and LaDonna R. Powell, 49, of Collinsville, were each arrested for burglary at 2148 Route 156 east of Valmeyer.

Dec. 23

Nicholas D. Copeland, 30, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Dec. 25

Samantha L. Irby, 21, of Chester, was arrested for criminal damage to property (kitchen window) and criminal trespass to residence at 8267 Nike Road.

The sheriff’s department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are investigating the theft of a trailer on Canman Lane near Columbia sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. Anyone with information that could aid in this investigation should call 618-402-6447.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 23

Steven G. Moore, 50, of Waterloo, was arrested at 2 Country Lane at about 5:30 p.m. for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and on a St. Clair County failure to appear warrant.