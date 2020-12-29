Police Blotter | 12-23-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 14

Parker G. Cavaletti, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant for domestic battery.

Dec. 15

Douglas P. Leone, 39, of Glen Carbon, was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. for DUI and failure to signal on Route 3 at I-255.

Dec. 17

Emergency personnel responded about 2:45 p.m. to a vehicle crash on Route 3 just south of West Park Drive in Columbia. A vehicle went off the roadway and into the woods. No medical transport was required.

Dec. 18

Donta L. Bass, 36, of Madison, was arrested for obstructing identification on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Dec. 19

Summit I. Ruhmann, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, unsafe equipment and no seatbelt shortly before midnight on Route 3 at EE Road.

Dec. 21

Steven M. Littler, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 11:15 p.m. for possession of a stolen firearm, no valid license, no registration light and expired registration on Route 158 at Centerville Road. Also arrested was Jacqueline A. Williamson, 31, of St. Louis, for possession of a controlled substance and on a Madison County warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 18

Police are investigating multiple burglary reports in the area of Bluff Road south of Columbia. The first report came about 10:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Woodson Drive in regard to a vehicle being unlawfully entered. The next report came about 11 a.m. in the 10800 block of Bluff Road. A shed on the property was entered and power tools were missing.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Dec. 18

A burglary at 4608 Wessel Lane in Millstadt is under investigation. Shortly before 4:15 p.m., a resident stated he received a call from a witness while on his way home and there was a white older model single cab Dodge Ram with no front plate in the driveway. The suspects left the residence while the witness was on the phone with the owner. Two leaf blowers were stolen from an attached garage. One suspect was described as a white male, age 30-35, standing 5-foot-10 and wearing a gray Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, a blue beanie and surgical mask. The other suspect was described as a white male standing about 5-foot-4, wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a ski mask with brown mustache showing.

Valmeyer Police

Dec. 17

James S. Staggs, 40, of Valmeyer, was arrested for domestic battery at 115 E. Hunters Ridge.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 17

Dustin Qualls, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Moore Street at Park Street.

Dec. 18

Paul E. Hoerr, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of Kingston Drive.