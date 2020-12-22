Police Blotter | 12-16-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 14

James R. Stafford II, 49, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 300 block of North Rapp Street.

Dec. 11

Emergency personnel responded to multiple vehicle crashes in the late afternoon and evening. At about 4:05 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 3 just north of Veterans Parkway, with no medical transport required. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., responders returned to Route 3 at Veterans Parkway after a 21-year-old man from East Carondelet who was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango struck and knocked down a utility pole at the intersection. No injuries were reported. Another crash occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Valmeyer Road just west of DD Road. A 2012 Chevy Cruze driven by Allison Jackson, 22, of Columbia, was turning left onto Valmeyer Road from DD Road when the car slid on wet pavement and veered off the roadway down into a creek. Jackson was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. The next crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. Police said a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by Robert Chappell, 51, of Alton, was attempting to turn left onto northbound Route 3 when it collided with a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Stephen Baldwin, 29, of St. Louis, which was traveling south on Route 3. Chappell was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Baldwin was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

Dec. 13

Jasmine L. Davison, 28, of Cahokia, was cited from driving while license suspended, no insurance and a child restraint violation on I-255 northbound.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 7

Melisa N. Danback, 44, of Columbia, was cited for littering from a vehicle on Route 3 at EE Road.

Dec. 8

Jonathan E. Traiteur, 30, of Lenzburg, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon (brass knuckles). Also arrested for possession of meth was Jamie D. Dasch, 36, of Lenzburg.

Dec. 9

The last remaining suspect in a Nov. 10 burglary and vehicle theft in the 5700 block of Kaskaskia Road was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Michael A. Tucker, 55, of Peoria, joins Robert J. Hart Sr., 55, Robert J. Hart Jr., 37, Jessica A. Hart, 34, Charlene A. Hart, 53, and Mark Bowers, 43, all of Collinsville, in being charged with vehicle theft conspiracy and conspiracy (burglary).

Dec. 14

An Amazon delivery van was involved in a mishap on Andy’s Run shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police said a 2020 Ford Transit driven by Terrence Hall, 29, of St. Louis, was not able to utilize a circle drive at a property due to the positioning of parked vehicles. Since the van was unable to back out of the driveway, it drove through grass and attempted to exit the driveway through the same grass it had previously traveled through. Since the grass was wet, the van was not able to make it back up the grade, resulting in ruts in the sod. The van slid back into a tree, breaking a rear window. A property owner discovered the incident and moved his vehicle into the driveway to block the Amazon driver from leaving. A tow truck was called to remove the delivery van that was stuck in the sod.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Dec. 12

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 9:45 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Imbs Station Road. A Jeep veered off the roadway and came to rest in a water-filled creek. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 27

Three people have been charged following an incident at Fourth Street Bar & Grill, 301 S. Moore Street. Police were called to the establishment at about 12:45 a.m. Charles W. Dickerson II, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated battery (public place) after court information alleges he “punched Tyler D. Smith in the face with his fist.” Tyler Kreamalmeyer, 27, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting. Sarah Salazar, 42, of Waterloo, was charged with resisting a police officer.