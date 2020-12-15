Police Blotter | 12-9-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 2

Sean M. Jarvis, 32, of Columbia, was arrested on Wilson Drive on an Monroe County warrant for domestic battery stemming from a Nov. 7 incident involving a female victim.

Kristopher L. White, 29, of Belleville, was arrested for driving while license suspended and a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3.

Dec. 3

Derek J. Martin, 34, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 2645 Columbia Lakes Drive.

Dec. 4

Daniel B. Khoury, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer.

Dec. 6

David T. Olsson, 21, of Columbia, was cited for criminal trespass to state supported property at 1200 N. Evergreen Lane.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 9

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., Robyn E. Hurley, 56, of Millstadt, was charged with battery for an incident on Lexington Drive.

Nov. 27

Police took a report that someone used an object to cause several large scratches on a pickup truck parked in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Illinois Street. A possible suspect has been identified.

Nov. 29

At 10 a.m., police took a report of a landscaping brick being thrown through the window of a residence in the 400 block of East Laurel Street. A similar incident occurred at the same residence a few days prior. A possible suspect has been identified.

Dec. 7

A trailer stolen from an auto shop in Maryland Heights, Mo., was recovered in the 3700 block of Mine Haul Road near JC Hauling. A black Corvette that was stored inside the trailer is still missing. A possible suspect vehicle in the incident is a newer blue Dodge RAM extended cab truck.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 2

Thomas D. Swearengin, 53, of Sparta, was charged with methamphetamine dealing (5-15 grams).

Dec. 5

Emergency personnel responded about 12:25 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of West Monroe Street in Hecker. One person reported a minor injury following the crash. Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Hecker Fire Department.

Valmeyer Police

Nov. 30

Camden M. Hurst, 24, of Valmeyer, was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly banging on the front door at 114 E. Hunters Ridge and yelling at a resident.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 5

John Michael Fahey, 55, of Red Bud, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. on South Market Street at Route 3 for DUI, improper lane usage and no insurance.

Dec. 6

Mason Mager, 21, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 2:10 a.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at GG Road.

Dec. 7

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the parking lot of Imo’s Pizza, 654 N. Market Street. The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. A blue GMC Sonoma that was left running with its keys inside was stolen. A silver Ford pickup truck is believed to be a suspect vehicle in the theft. About five minutes later, multiple Rural King gift cards were stolen out of a truck in the parking lot of Dollar General, 717 N. Market Street. A witness told police that two younger white males may be possible suspects in the gift card theft. A silver Ford pickup was also believed to be a suspect vehicle in this crime. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.