Police Blotter | 12-2-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 29

Steven J. Luetkemeyer, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

Dec. 1

The theft of a catalytic converter from a white 2006 Ford truck parked at B&H Machine, 251 Southwoods Drive, sometime in the past 8-10 days is under investigation. Police said catalytic converters are stolen because they’re valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum and palladium.

East Carondelet Police

Oct. 4

Donald K. Shackelford, 29, of Dupo, was arrested for two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding police, fleeing/eluding police, criminal damage to property and reckless driving. Bond was set at $35,000.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Nov. 21

A two-car crash at 10:05 p.m. on I-255 eastbound at Telegraph Road resulted in one injury. A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old female from East Carondelet was stopped facing eastbound in the westbound lanes due to a previous crash when a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Sean R. Herrick, 19, of St. Louis, struck the Equinox while driving east. A passenger in Herrick’s car, Jadee M. Sharratt, 18, of St. Louis, was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts except for Sharratt.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 27

Deputies responded to multiple vehicles crashes involving deer in the evening. One such crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. on Ames Road about 100 feet south of South Fork Road. A 2016 Buick Encore driven by Laurie Elgart, 44, of O’Fallon, Mo., was traveling north when it struck a large deer in the roadway. Elgart reported a wrist injury and was treated at the scene by EMS but did not require medical transport.

Nov. 28

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 2:15 p.m. to a rollover in the area of 4045 Hanover Road. The Waterloo Fire Department was requested for possible extrication, but an arriving deputy was able to free the driver. The driver of a 2006 Toyota Sierra, 37-year-old Melissa Downs of St. Charles, Mo., did not require medical transport. She drove straight at a left-hand curve and went off the roadway, with the vehicle rolling end-over-end.

Nov. 29

Adam C. Smith, 36, of Fults, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (third offense) following a late night incident on Hornbeck Road in Maeystown.

Nov. 30

Shawn P. Buckley, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated battery (peace officer). Court information states that Buckley caused a cut on the finger of sheriff’s deputy Wes Degener when he attempted to remove Buckley from his vehicle.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 19

Samantha Spivey, 50, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street. Court information alleges that she stole a rice cooker.

Dec. 1

Waterloo police and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man found deceased at a home in the 500 block of North Moore Street about 9 a.m. There were no obvious signs of foul play, but it is standard protocol to conduct a death investigation when the deceased is of a younger age.